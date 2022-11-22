‘Madras Eye’ Surge in Tamil Nadu; 1.5 lakh conjunctivitis cases reported!

As the rainy season comes to a protracted finale, conjunctivitis incidences in Tamil Nadu are increasing dramatically. Since the start of the northeast monsoon last month, 1.5 lakh have been recorded in the humid weather. According to Ma Subramanian, state health minister, ‘between 4,000 and 4,500 cases are recorded every day across the state’. 80 to 100 cases per day are attributed to Chennai alone.

The public has been encouraged by the health authorities to avoid self-medication and to isolate themselves if they become ill. Conjunctivitis, often referred to as Madras Eye, Pink Eye, or Eye Flu, is characterised by discomfort around the eyes as well as redness and a watery, yellow or white discharge. Dr. Ashwin Agarwal, Executive Director of Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, stated in a statement to NDTV: ‘Some of these illnesses resemble other illnesses, such as acute conjunctive glaucoma. People ought to consult the local ophthalmologist’.

He clarified that although while the condition is very infectious, it cannot be transmitted by just speaking to or staring into the eyes of a person who has it. ‘ When someone touches their eye and then contacts a surface or shakes hands, it spreads straight through the secretion of the eye. This season, it’s advisable to wash your hands and face at least eight times every day’,he said.

The minister said that no one had suffered a significant injury or lost their sight as a result of the virus this season, but he nevertheless intended to increase awareness by placing billboards. By the first week of December, cases should start to decline. There are 90 government-run eye hospitals in the state.