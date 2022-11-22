NASA’s Orion space capsule makes closest approach to Moon as it flew at an altitude of just 81 miles from its surface

On Monday, NASA’s Orion spacecraft reached the Moon (November 21). Although it didn’t land on the Moon’s surface, it was only 81 miles away when flying close to Earth’s only satellite.

The far side of the Moon, which is always black, was whipped around by Orion. Since NASA’s Apollo programme 50 years ago, this is the first time a spacecraft has visited the Moon. Orion capsule represents a major milestone for NASA.

The crew capsule and its three wired-up dummies were on the far side of the moon when the 81-mile (130-kilometer) near encounter took place. Because of a half-hour communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon, 232,000 miles (370,000 km) from Earth.

Earth was captured on camera by the capsule.

‘Our pale blue dot and its 8 billion human inhabitants now coming into view,’ said Mission Control commentator Sandra Jones.

As it restored radio contact, the capsule rocketed well above 5,000 mph (8,000 kph), according to NASA. A little over an hour later, Orion soared over Tranquility Base, the site of the July 20, 1969, landing of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

‘This is one of those days that you’ve been thinking about and talking about for a long, long time,’ flight director Zeb Scoville said.