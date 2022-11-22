Oppo launches A1 Pro 5G: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched A1 Pro 5G. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant of Oppo A1 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,600), the 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (26,000). The phone comes in Dawn Gold, Moon Sea Black, and Zhaoyu Blue colours options and is currently available for pre-orders in China. It will go on sale starting November 25.

The dual SIM Oppo A1 Pro 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU. The device features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read: Know how to get pension slips on WhatsApp

The handset carries a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. Sensors onboard include a geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.