Over a rainbow jersey, a US journalist was temporarily held at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A US sports journalist claimed that after wearing a rainbow shirt to the USA’s World Cup opener versus Wales in Qatar, security personnel temporarily detained him.

In a nation where same-sex relationships are prohibited, he was stopped as he attempted to enter the stadium while wearing a rainbow-colored shirt in support of the LGBTQ community.

The security at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan reportedly asked the popular Substack columnist Grant Wahl to take off his shirt before allowing him entry. Wahl works for CBS Sports and writes the popular Substack column.

When he tweeted about the incident, he claimed that his phone had been taken away. After being held for 25 minutes, he was ordered to take off his shirt.

Wahl added that a security officer eventually came up to him, apologised, and let him enter the area. In addition, he later received an apology from a FIFA official, in his Substack column, as quoted by The Guardian.

On Monday, seven European World Cup nations abandoned their plans for their captains to wear OneLove armbands after FIFA threatened to send any player sporting the multicoloured armband, which was created to represent diversity and inclusion, home with a yellow card.