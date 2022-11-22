Pay attention to these five things in lifestyle to improve sex life

Sex is very important in human life. Experts say that often insufficient knowledge about sex causes major psychological problems between partners. Decreased sexual stamina in men can also affect their relationships.

Decreased sexual stamina can lead to lack of energy and erectile problems. Below are some things to keep in mind to improve your sex life:

Sleep: Sleep plays an important role in improving sex life. Sleep is a lifestyle factor that affects libido. Sleep patterns can help the body determine when to release certain sex-related hormones.

Stress: Stress and anxiety cause sexual problems. Experts say men need to address these issues to improve their sperm quality and sex life.

Healthy food: A high-fat diet can induce oxidative stress and negatively impact sperm production and quality. Antioxidants help improve sperm health. Antioxidants are found in foods such as leafy greens, berries, citrus fruits, olives, and tomatoes.

Exercise: Exercising regularly not only improves sexuality but also keeps the heart healthy. Exercise for 15 minutes a day and it will increase sexual potency

Alcohol: Alcohol directly affects male fertility. It reduces libido and lowers testosterone levels. It affects the quality of sperm.