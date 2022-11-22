PM Modi to hand out 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits today at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing on Tuesday as part of the Centre’s ‘Rozgar Mela,’ or employment fair.

According to the prime minister’s office, the drive is a step toward fulfilling his commitment to prioritise job creation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth.

Except in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, physical copies of appointment letters will be distributed at 45 locations across the country.

The initiative was launched in October, with 75,000 people receiving appointment letters. PM Modi directed that various government departments and ministries recruit 10 lakh people on a mission basis over the next year and a half.