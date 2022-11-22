Saudi Arabia claims making $5 billion deposit with Turkey is imminent

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are in talks about Riyadh depositing $5 billion with the Turkish central bank, a representative for the Saudi Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

A Reuters inquiry was answered by the spokeswoman through email with the statement, ‘We are in final discussions to make a USD 5 billion deposit with the central bank of (Turkey).’

The Turkish central bank chose not to respond to a question about it. According to a Turkish official with knowledge of the situation, negotiations with Saudi Arabia over a swap or deposit agreement are nearing their conclusion.