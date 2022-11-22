Security Force Shoots a Pakistani Intruder, Arrests Another Near Border

A Pakistani invader was killed and another was captured on Tuesday when the BSF thwarted their individual attempts to cross the International Border (IB) into this side from Jammu and Kashmir, informed the spokesperson for the border guarding force.

Early in the morning, alert troops in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district and the Arnia sector of Jammu successfully thwarted infiltration attempts, said a Border Security Force (BSF) official.

He provided specifics, stating that the Pakistani intruder was shot by BSF soldiers when they saw him moving aggressively toward the border fence in the Arnia sector.

‘He was urged to stop, but he ignored the request. The soldiers shot at him and killed him because they had no other choice’ stated the spokesperson.

Another incidence involved the arrest of a Pakistani infiltrator who had crossed the IB in the Ramgarh area.

‘The gate was opened and he was brought inside the Indian side of the fence. So far, nothing unusual has been discovered in his hands’ said the spokesperson.

He claimed that every square inch of both areas is being meticulously inspected.