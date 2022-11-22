‘Shuttle flights’ are now available to Qatar from multiple Saudi Arabian cities!

JEDDAH: On Sunday, Saudi Arabian Airlines SAUDIA announced that it has begun operating shuttle flights to Doha from a number of locations inside the Kingdom. According to official agency SPA, the recently introduced planes provide football fans attending FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 events with practical travel options. From Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, travellers may arrange one-day journeys to Doha with only carry-on luggage, eliminating the need to make hotel reservations.

Travelers using the same-day shuttle services will receive both their departure and return boarding tickets at check-in, regardless of how long will pass between the two flights. SAUDIA has previously said that shuttle flights will depart from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh’s terminals three and four, the Hajj terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The Saudi Arabian airline will continue to provide its six daily scheduled flights to Hamad International Airport in Doha, with three departing from Riyadh and three from Jeddah. All visitors must show their Hayya cards to reserve and board both shuttle and scheduled flights. This is a requirement for entry into Qatar and access to World Cup venues.