The Shiveluch volcano in the Russian Far East has increased its activity and is in danger of erupting violently

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team reported on Sunday that the Shiveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East has intensified its activity and is now in danger of erupting severely.

According to the observatory’s website, ‘As growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process,’

‘Ash explosions up to 10-15 kilometres (9.32 miles) … could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft.’

The volcano’s dome is exceptionally hot, according to Alexei Ozerov, the director of the Far East Branch Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

With a summit elevation of 3,283 metres (10,771 feet), Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka’s largest and most active volcanoes. Over the course of the last 10,000 years, it is believed that the volcano has erupted 60 times.

According to NASA, the volcano’s most recent and intense eruption happened in 2007.