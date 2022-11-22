Today, court to hear AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s petition for fruit, salad diet inside Tihar jail

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., the Rouse Avenue Court will hear jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s request for a fruit-and-salad diet inside Tihar jail.

According to the court application, he was denied ‘Jain food’ and access to the temple. The AAP leader stated that he does not eat regular food unless he goes to the temple and that he follows a diet of fruits and salads.

He stated that he could not have cooked food without visiting the temple and that he had not been given the fruit-and-salad’religious’ diet for the previous two days.

He claimed that he was fasting and that the Tihar government had arbitrarily stopped the fruit-and-vegetable diet in the jail 12 days ago.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

His petition came just days after the BJP released a video of him receiving a massage in a Tihar jail cell.