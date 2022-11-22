Vivo launches Y01A: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched Vivo Y01A in Thailand. It is priced at THB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 9,100) and is available in Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black colours. Vivo has not confirmed any details about the phone’s India launch as of yet.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) with a layer of Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The device features a 6.51-inch IPS display HD+ resolution (1600×720 pixels). The display also gets 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset equips a single 8-megapixel rear camera setup and a front-facing 5-megapixel camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a micro-USB port.