Aaftab Poonawala’s Polygraph test postponed

According to news agency ANI, Sagar Preet Hooda, special CP (Law & Order) Zone II, Aaftab Amin Poonawala’s polygraph test will not be conducted on Wednesday. According to some media reports citing sources, Poonawala is ill, and the police believe it will affect the results of the test. On Thursday, he will most likely be subjected to a polygraph test.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, on May 18 at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi, chopped up her body into 35 pieces, and dumped the body parts in the national capital’s forested areas.

According to forensic science laboratory (FSL) officials familiar with the situation, Poonawala was subjected to a polygraph test on Tuesday night by a panel of psychologists.

Poonawala was to be subjected to a polygraph test at the FSL headquarters in Rohini, hours after the Delhi Police obtained permission from a Delhi court and the suspect consented to the test. According to FSL officials, he underwent ‘pre-medical and scientific sessions’ before the test, and experts gave the go-ahead only after he was found medically fit and fine.

To be sure, the outcome of a polygraph test is not considered a ‘confession’ and is therefore not admissible in court. The tests are only performed to assist investigators in their investigations and to obtain leads from accused persons, and the test has not been scientifically proven to have a 100% success rate.