Air India Express launches 2 international flight services from Kerala: Details

Mumbai: Air India Express has decided to launch 2 new international flight services from Kerala. The low-budget air carrier will operate direct flight services from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The new flights from would commence from December 1 and November 30 respectively, said the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL). Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers would be used for the services and booking for both the flights has started.

Air India Express would be the second airline to operate services in the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain sector with the other one being Gulf Air which is operating 7 flights a week. The Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight would depart here on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5.35 PM and reach there at 8.05 PM (local time. From Bahrain, it would depart at 9.05 PM (local time) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 AM.

Air India Express will also be the first service in the Thiruvananthapuram – Dammam sector. The Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam flight would depart from here on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 5.35 PM and reach there at 8.25 PM (local time). From there, it would depart at 9.25 PM (local time) and reach here at 5.05 AM.