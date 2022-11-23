America witness another mass shooting in Virginia Walmart, several dead including shooter

Days after a shooter killed at least five people and injured 25 others at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub, several people—including the perpetrator—were killed and injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Leo Kosinski, the public information officer, stated during a media conference that it was unclear whether the shooter died from self-inflicted wounds. Although the authorities have not yet released any information on the shooter, a number of media sites have identified him as a store manager.

According to Kosinski, police were called to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart at 10:12 p.m. He added that ‘less than 10’ people had died but would not specify how many.

Kosinski added that, ‘to his knowledge,’ no rounds had been fired at police.

The City of Chesapeake stated, ‘We’re only a few hours into the response, so we don’t have all the answers yet.’ We are aware that the shooter has been declared dead and that there have also been injuries.

Walmart expressed shock at the shootings at its Chesapeake store in a statement early on Wednesday and said it was cooperating closely with law enforcement.

Five patients are being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the top trauma centre in the region, according to a spokesperson who spoke to television station WAVY.

‘I’m horrified to hear that there was yet another large-scale shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll keep a close eye on developments,’ Mark Warner, a senator from Virginia, tweeted on Wednesday.