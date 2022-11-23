Assam initiates a judicial investigation after a shooting that left six people dead

A day after six people, including a forest guard, were killed in a skirmish after police stopped a vehicle that was reportedly smuggling lumber, tensions erupted along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Wednesday.

Following the altercation, Meghalaya shut off mobile internet access for 48 hours in seven state districts. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, said: ‘We have asked the CBI to look into the situation and demanded a judicial investigation. Local police and forest officials have been suspended, and the Superintendent of Police (SP) has been relocated.’

According to ANI, the Assam Police set up barricades at various points along the border and only permitted vehicles with a Meghalaya registration plate to enter the state of Meghalaya in an effort to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

After the altercation, the Assam government issued a payment of Rs. 5 lakh to each of the relatives of those slain in the shooting incident.

Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, and Prestone Tyngsong, his deputy, will visit Mukroh village on Wednesday to meet with the families of the deceased. The chief minister added that grants would be given to the surviving family members of the deceased.