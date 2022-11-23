Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched in India: Price and features

Mumbai: India’s leading motorcycle brand, Bajaj Auto has launched the all-new Pulsar P150 in the markets. The new bike is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new bike is offered in single-disc and twin-disc variants and is also available in single seat and split seat versions, respectively.

The Pulsar P150 is powered by a new 149.68cc engine which delivers top power of 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The braking duties are handled by a 260 mm disc unit at front and 230 mm disc unit at rear on the split seat version while the single seat variant comes with 260 mm disc at front and 130 mm drum at the rear.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Other features include Infinity Display Console, USB Mobile Charging, Gear Position Indicator, Distance to Empty Readout and Single-channel ABS. Bajaj Pulsar P150 will be offered in 5 colours for both the variants namely Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue and Ebony Black White.