Details about the Indian connection of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ which continues to dominate global box office

Two weeks after its debut, Marvel’s newest film, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ is still the top-grossing movie worldwide.

However, did you know that the superhero movie has a connection to India? Numerous costumes for the movie were made by renowned Indian fashion designer JJ Valaya.

The Indian fashion designer shared some of the designs he and Ruth E. Carter made, on Instagram on Tuesday.

JJ Valaya collaborated with Carter to produce some magnificent looks for Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in the movie.

Valaya shared some of the images from the film on his official Instagram page and wrote, ‘It is with great pride that we showcase the fabulous results of our association with the talented and Oscar winning costume designer RUTH CARTER for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. The House of Valaya worked closely with @therealruthecarter in creating some very special pieces for Queen Ramonda’s character, played on-screen by the accomplished Angela Bassett @im.angelabassett. We look forward to many more magical associations with Ms. Carter & Hollywood. We request all to go and witness this spectacle on the big screen to truly enjoy the splendour. Special thanks also to @stacy_r_caballero for being a wonderful part of this association and helping us put it all together seamlessly.’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ released on the big screen on November 11, 2022.