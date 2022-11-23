FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain to face Costa Rica today: Predicted playing XI

Doha: Former FIFA world champions, Spain will face Costa Rica in Al Thumama stadium in Doha, Qatar today at 9.30 pm (IST). The 2010 champions are coming off the back of two disappointing campaigns in which they were ousted at the group stage in Brazil and then failed to advance beyond the last-16 in Russia. This is the fifth World Cup appearance since 1990 for Costa Rica and third in a row following an intercontinental play-off win over New Zealand back in June.

Predicted Spain XI (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Fati, Morata.

Predicted Costa Rica XI (4-4-2): Navas; Oviedo, Calvo, Duarte, Fuller; Bennette, Tejeda, Borges, Torres; Contreras, Campbell.