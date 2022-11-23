For municipal elections in Punjab, Congress forms four high-powered committees

The Punjab Congress on Tuesday formed four high-powered committees, each with five members, for four municipal corporations that are expected to hold elections early next year.

‘The party prioritised municipal elections in Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar, and Amritsar,’ said Congress State President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

‘Committees consist of all senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister and ministers,’ Warring said, emphasising that the party will win all four corporations.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa heads the Patiala committee, which also includes Kuljit Singh Nagra, Dr. Amar Singh, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, and Pawan Goyal.

Rana Gurjit Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Vijay Inder Singla, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, and Hardyal Singh Kamboj make up the Ludhiana Committee.

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, and Jugal Kishore Sharma make up the Jalandhar committee.

Rana KP Singh, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Amit Vij, and Pawan Adia make up the Amritsar committee.