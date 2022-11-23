Gujarat polls 2022: PM Modi seeks another term as the ‘servant of people’!

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, is heavily campaigning in Gujarat, a state in Western India, for state elections. From 2001 to 2014, when he decided to run for the Lok Sabha (House of the People), Modi served as the state’s governor for 13 years. His Bharatiya Janata Party then supported him in his bid for the position of prime minister. Since the previous 27 years, the BJP has held the balance of power in Gujarat, and Modi wants to keep his party’s winning ways in his own state going.

I am the servant of people: Modi

Modi attacked the Congress party, the main opposition group in the state, during his speech to an election rally in Surendranagar, Gujarat, this week. He said that Congress leaders are commenting about his ‘aukaat’ (a loose expletive for status). ‘But Modi has no status. He is the servant of the people,’ he said.

Vadodara has a very special relation with BJP. In this city of culture, learning and education, spoke about how Gujarat has witnessed all round transformation across sectors. Highlighted how Gujarat, which was once known only for trade has made a mark in manufacturing too. pic.twitter.com/jrsduDAU2B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2022

According to Modi, the BJP forced the parties to discuss development during the elections. ‘ This election will define how Gujarat will look in 25 years, not just the next five,’ he stated on Wednesday. Speaking about the contentious construction of the Sardar Patel dam over the Narmada river in the state, Modi blasted Congress leaders, alleging that their leader tried to sabotage the project by walking with a woman. At present, the project facilitates the supply of water and electricity to four Indian states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

‘Those attempting to sabotage the Kutch region’s main water supply are shown with top Congress officials. This demonstrates their sole goal is the obliteration of Gujarat. Gujarat voters should question Congress leadership about their alliance with these elements ‘, he remarked In a speech to supporters, Modi said that the Congress had devastated not only Gujarat but the entire nation. The two-phase Assembly elections are set to take place in Mehsana in north Gujarat next month.

‘The Congress model is synonymous with casteism, sectarianism, nepotism, and dynasty politics. They have a reputation for engaging in vote-bank tactics and causing rifts in order to gain power. This methodology has wrecked not just Gujarat but even India. We must put in a lot of effort in order to advance the nation now for this reason,’ he remarked.