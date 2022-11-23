In Bengal’s Basirhat, constable shot during clashes between TMC factions

On Monday night, a police constable was shot while attempting to stop clashes between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Basirhat, West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district.

At least 41 people have been arrested, according to police, for their alleged involvement in the violence that erupted on Taki Road near Shakchura market around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Following the clashes, the area became tense, and an additional police force has been deployed in the area since Monday night to prevent any untoward incidents.

‘Members of two factions of the TMC engaged in a brawl on Monday, prompting the police to intervene. Constable Prabhat Sardar of Anantapur outpost in Basirhat police district sustained a bullet injury on his shoulder while trying to stop the clashes,’ said a police officer.

Sardar had to undergo surgery to remove the bullet after being rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata following an initial check-up at Basirhat Zilla Hospital.

‘We are probing the matter. We have arrested almost everyone involved in last night’s violence,’ the officer said.