In Delhi, a married guy kills his girlfriend in an oyo, attempts suicide.

After a dispute in a room at the Oyo hotel in Delhi’s Narela, a 38-year-old married man is accused of shooting his girlfriend. Praveen alias Situ, the defendant, shot himself in the head but survived and is currently receiving treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

A preliminary investigation into the incident showed that the suspect and the victim, Geeta, 39, had stayed in the hotel room on Tuesday. The man allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest after a contentious fight. He tried to kill himself after killing her.

On September 21, the suspect was accused of committing a second murder; however, bail was eventually granted. He had shot a man named Gaurav, and the victim’s father had complained about him, leading to his arrest.

After the shooting, the occurrence caused fear, which prompted the police officials to arrive at the scene right after. When Geeta brought at the hospital, the medical staff pronounced her dead. Sushila, Praveen’s wife, and their kids reside in a village with Praveen, who is critically ill.