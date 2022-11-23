Kate Middleton made her official debut as Princess Of Wales at the first state banquet under King Charles III’s reign

Introducing Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales. On Tuesday, Middleton made her ceremonial entrance as the Princess of Wales at the first state banquet held at Buckingham Palace under King Charles III’s rule.

The state banquet was held to welcome Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, to the UK.

Princess Kate accessorised her look for the evening with Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara and a white gown with detailed design on the shoulders. The late Princess Diana has been linked to the tiara for many years.

The tiara, which included pearls hanging from diamond knots, was a favourite of Diana, who was previously the Princess of Wales.

According to reports, the stunning tiara is more than a century old and was originally commissioned from the jeweler Garrard by Queen Mary in either 1913 or 1914. It is a replica of a tiara owned by Mary’s grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate finished off her ensemble for Tuesday’s supper with a bracelet from Queen Elizabeth’s jewellery collection and pearl drop earrings that were also a possession of her mother-in-law. She additionally donned the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash.