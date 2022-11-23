Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case will be handed over to NIA.

On November 23, Praveen Sood, the director general of police for Karnataka, declared that the National Investigation Agency would be officially taking over the case involving the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast.

Initially thought to be an accident, DGP Praveen Sood declared on Sunday that the explosion was a terrorist act and that a ‘depth probe’ was in progress. The investigation determined that the explosion was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) bomb.

The bomb detonated while still travelling to a predetermined place. India Today has established that the traveller was carrying a cooker that contained potentially dangerous ingredients. Four Duracell batteries, circuit-type cables, and items connected to MAT patterns were all present in the cooker.

Due to a bogus Aadhar card, the police first recognised the passenger as Prem Raj Kanogi. Later, according to authorities, he actually went by the name Mohammed Shariq, who was also designated as the primary suspect in the explosion case.

He was missing in a terror case and had previously been detained under the UAPA.