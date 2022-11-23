‘Miracle girl’ endures cold, severe weather despite being left in a field shortly after birth.

It’s not quite a miracle. In the Raisen area of Madhya Pradesh, a newborn baby girl who had been abandoned in a field during subzero conditions miraculously survived. Despite struggling in the chilly weather, the infant girl was fortunately saved by the village sarpanch.

Rajkumar Yadav, the village’s Sarpanch, called the police right away and sent a Dial 100 driver to take the infant to the district hospital. The baby was immediately admitted to the hospital after travelling the 9 km in 15 minutes.

The infant was born between 8 and 18 hours earlier, according to the physicians. The event happened in the district’s Kotwali police station’s Nihalpur village.

When Rajkumar Yadav, the village sarpanch, was checking his fields in the morning, he noticed the newborn child. Yadav instantly tucked the infant into his stole.

Following exposure to cold and water in the field, the girl developed hypothermia. Later, she received hot steam.

The person who left the infant in the field has being sought for by police, according to Station House Officer Jagdish Singh Sidhu.

‘Due to the non-cemented road, getting to the farmland was exceedingly challenging. Nevertheless, we arrived at the location and transported the infant to the hospital. Blood covered the young girl’s body. The infant seems to have been born 5–6 hours ago’ police officer Sanjay Srivastava stated.

The infant experienced hypothermia. Although she was breathing, the baby’s paediatrician, Anil Mod, saw that she was not moving very much. The infant is being housed at a special newborn care unit and is currently described as stable (SNCU).