Mobile subscriber base fell by 3.6 million in September in India

New Delhi: The number of mobile phone subscribers in India decreased by 3.66 million in September to 1.17 billion. This is the first fall in mobile phone subscribers in the country in last 7 months. Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) revealed this.

The number of subscribers had last fallen by 3.7 million back in February. In recent months, it rose by 1.08 million in August, 0.64 million in July and 1.89 million in June.

As per the data, Vodafone Idea suffered subscriber count decline and Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added users month-on-month.India’s largest mobile operator Jio added 7,20,000 wireless subscribers during September, while Bharti Airtel increased its mobile users’ tally by 4,12,000. Vodafone Idea’s base shrank to 24.91 crore during September.

‘Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,149.11 million at the end of August 22 to 1,145.45 million at the end of September 22, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.32 percent,’ Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said releasing subscription data for September.

Overall, the number of telephone subscribers number in India (mobile and fixed-line together) decreased to about 117.19 crore at the end of September 2022. The total broadband subscribers rose to 81.6 crore at the end of September 2022.

The top five service providers constituted 98.36% market share of the total broadband subscribers. These service providers were Reliance Jio (426.80 million), Bharti Airtel (225.09 million), Vodafone Idea (123.20 million), BSNL (25.62 million), and Atria Convergence (2.14 million).