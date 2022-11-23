Musk eliminates childcare, home internet, and other benefits for Twitter staff.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk reportedly slashed corporate benefits for staff members, including wellness, productivity, home internet, training and development, out-of-school time, daycare, and quarterly team outings, says an internal memo obtained by The Verge.

It notes that allowances ‘may be added back and reevaluated over time’ when the company’s financial status improves.

In the interim, Musk has made it known that he intends to improve the direct messaging capabilities of the social network.

The Verge claims that Musk informed his staff that the business would encrypt direct messages and plan to include encrypted audio and video chatting between users.

Musk was cited as saying, ‘We want to enable consumers to be able to connect without worrying about their privacy, [or] without worrying about a data breach at Twitter causing all of their Direct Messages to hit the web, or imagine that maybe someone at Twitter may be eavesdropping on their DMs.’

In addition, Musk claimed that the company has stopped making layoffs and is already hiring again after firing over 2,300 of the 7,500 workers at the microblogging site in the first three weeks since he took control.

At a meeting with employees, Musk reportedly claimed that Twitter is now looking for positions in engineering and sales.

He also asked the team for recommendations of potential candidates.