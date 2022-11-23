Odisha Ex-MLA Golak Bihari Naik passes away

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha MLA Golak Bihari Naik passed away today at the age of 65 , during treatment at a private hospital in Baripada. Naik served as the minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources department .

Notably, the Former Udala MLA was elected thrice to the Odisha Legislative Assembly– twice as a BJP candidate from Khunta constituency and once as BJD candidate from Udala constituency. Naik began his political career with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and later joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2000 and 2004 as a BJP candidate from the Khunta constituency and later in 2014 from the Udala constituency as a BJD nominee. He had served as minister of the Textiles, Fisheries and Animal Resources in the BJD-BJP coalition government.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the MLA’s death. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, ‘I am saddened to learn about the demise of Golak Bihari Naik, former MLA of Udala. The work he did for the welfare of the people as a public representative will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members’.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her grief over the death and said that the country had lost an ‘affable people’s leader’. ‘Saddened by the demise of Shri Golak Bihari Naik, ex Minister, Govt of Odisha. He made valuable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of Odisha. In his death, we have lost an affable people’s leader’, a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan said. She further consoled the family of Golak Bihari Naik’s family.