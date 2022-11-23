President Murmu says, Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of his martyrdom day on Wednesday, saying his sacrifice will be remembered for all time.

‘I pay my homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur ji on the occasion of his Martyrdom Day. Guru Tegh Bahadur ji sacrificed his life for the sake of Dharma. It is rightly said about him that ‘Sir Diya Par Saar Na Diya.’ His sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come,’ she said.

‘He is called ‘Hind ki Chadar’ because his martyrdom is seen as a sacrifice for humanity,’ Murmu explained.

‘Let us all pledge to live Guru Tegh Bahadur ji’s teachings of unity and brotherhood,’ said the president..