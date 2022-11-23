Several people, including gunman killed in shoot out at Walmart store in Virginia

Virginia: Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting incident reported from the US state of Virginia on Tuesday, officials said adding the shooter is believed to be dead too. The shooting was reported at a Walmart store in Virginia’s Chesapeake, CNN reported citing Chesapeake Police.

According to the American broadcaster, police responded to the store around 10:12 pm (local time) and found evidence of a shooting inside. Police officers entered the store and discovered multiple people dead and injured, Kosinski said. He added that police couldn’t yet confirm a specific number of deaths, but they believe it’s ‘less than ten’. Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN that the shooter is believed to be among the dead.

We’re only a few hours into the response, so we don’t have all the answers yet. Chesapeake Police continue their investigation into the active shooter event at Walmart on Sam’s Circle. We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

In a statement, Walmart said it was ‘shocked’ by the mass shooting at its store. ‘We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates’, the company said on Twitter.

Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the region, said she was ‘absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight’.

I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 23, 2022

Chesapeake city officials requested people to stay away from the store amid the investigation. ‘Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased’, the city said in a tweet. ‘Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so’, it added.