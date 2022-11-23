Sweden holds two people on espionage-related suspicion

On Tuesday, Swedish police said that they had apprehended two people: one on suspicion of espionage and another thought to have assisted the alleged offences.

The main suspect is suspected of engaging in egregious illegal intelligence operations against Sweden and another nation, according to a statement from the Swedish Security Service.

The other nation that police suspect was not named.

According to the security police, the two suspects were detained in Stockholm and had no relation to any other active investigations.

A spokesperson for the security police declared that Sweden ‘must not provide a platform for foreign powers to conduct criminal espionage activities, either against Sweden or against other nations. We are undertaking this examination within the parameters of this.’

The accusers failed to specify whether the suspects were Swedish or foreign nationals, or who they were allegedly spying for.

A third person was brought in for questioning during the police raid on Tuesday, which included searching several homes.

The arrests were confirmed by Sweden’s national prosecutor’s office, which added that it must decide by Friday at noon whether to free the suspects or ask a judge to keep them in custody.