Telangana CM KCR announces a solatium of Rs. 50 lakh after a tribal attack kills a forest officer.

In the Bendalapadu hamlet in Chandrugonda Mandal, a forest range officer (FRO) from Telangana’s Khammam district was killed after being attacked by immigrant tribals. The incident happened on November 22nd, a Tuesday. In addition to offering the family of the deceased FRO a solatium of Rs 50 lakh, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed regret.

When the slain officer, Srinivasa Rao, attempted to stop Gutti Koyas (immigrant tribals) from destroying plantations in Bendalapadu village of Chandrugonda Mandal, they assaulted him with knives. After the assault, he was being treated at Khammam Hospital where he passed away.

In response to FRO Srinivasa Rao’s passing, CM KCR expressed his profound shock and sorrow. He also gave Mahender Reddy, the Director General of Police, instructions to file a lawsuit so that the offenders would be held accountable. A 50 lakh rupee exgratia to the family of the deceased FRO was also announced by the CM.

Additionally, he directed the Karunya scheme to award qualifying family members with government jobs. Additionally, CM KCR made it plain that assaults on public servants going about their business would not be accepted.