Turkey gets rattled by an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 near the town of Düzce

Turkey was rattled by a 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale earthquake on Wednesday near the town of Düzce, about 210km (130 miles) east of Istanbul city.

Ankara, Turkey’s capital, as well as Istanbul both experienced severe tremors. There haven’t been any reports of casualties or infrastructural damage as of yet.

The depth of the earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey, was 3.9 kilometres.

Later, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 also occurred, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

According to local media sources, some neighbourhoods experienced power outages, and some residents left their buildings for safety.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that there had been no information about casualties.

It occurred 10 days after the nation commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the 1999 earthquake that killed 710 people in the same area. There were earthquake drills across the country.

According to the city’s mayor, almost 80% of Duzce’s infrastructure has been repaired since the quakes of 1999.

The earthquake that struck Dunce in 1999 came after a much greater one that struck Izmit city months earlier and claimed more than 17,000 lives while weakening the buildings there.

In 1999, Duzce was struck by a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 845 people.