Turkey’s northwest shaken by earthquake, injuring 50 people.

According to a government disaster agency and state media, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck northwest Turkey and was felt in Istanbul early on Wednesday caused 50 injuries and minor structural damage in the province of Duzce.

The tremor, which occurred at 4:08 am (0108 GMT) and had its epicentre in Golyaka, a neighbourhood in Duzce some 200 kilometres east of Istanbul, was not reported to have caused any fatalities or significant property damage.

‘Our inspections in the villages surrounding Golyaka were virtually finished. No significant damage has been noted; only a few barns were destroyed in these locations,’ Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, stated on TRT Haber.

Authorities are now restoring power after it was cut off during the earthquake, he said.

According to the state-owned Anadolu news agency, the Duzce courthouse was one of about eight nearby structures that suffered damage.

The 37 people injured in Duzce by the earthquake were treated by thousands of blankets and tents, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey. Injuries were also reported in Istanbul, Bursa, and Zonguldak.

The earthquake, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), had a magnitude of 6.0 and was 2 km deep (1.2 miles).

Turkey is susceptible to earthquakes and is traversed by fault lines. In 1999, two large earthquakes in northwest Turkey killed 18,000 people. In the western city of Izmir in 2020, an earthquake claimed the lives of around 100 individuals.