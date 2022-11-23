Turkiye strikes nearly 500 Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria!

ISTANBUL: According to the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Turkey’s military has conducted airstrikes against almost 500 Kurdish sites in Syria and Iraq. Akar was cited by the official Anadolu news agency as stating, ‘So far 471 targets have been attacked and 254 terrorists have been eliminated in the operation’.

As part of Operation Claw-Sword, Ankara started a string of airstrikes on Sunday. In defiance of international criticism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to launch a ground assault into Syria ‘with tanks and soldiers’ on Tuesday. The attack in Istanbul on November 13 that left six people dead and 81 injured was followed by airstrikes on Turkiye.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is on the United States’ and European Union’s list of terrorist organizations, was given the blame for the attack by Turkiye. The PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish government since 1984, denied any involvement in the bombing, which was the deadliest in five years following a flurry of attacks in Turkiye between 2015 and 2017.