Vivo launches Y76s (t1 version): Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched Vivo Y76s (t1 version) in China. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Vivo Y76s (t1 version) is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,800) and is available for purchase in 3 colours — Star Diamond White, Galaxy White, and Starry Night Black.

The Vivo Y76s (t1 version) is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS with FunTouch OS UI added on top. The handset features 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Y76s (t1 version) sports a 6.58-inch waterdrop notch display with an IPS LCD full-HD+ screen with 1,080 x 2,408 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 401PPI.

The device equips a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel auxiliary camera lens and an 8-megapixel camera at the front. The smartphone packs a 4,100mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.