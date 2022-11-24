2022 World Cup; Group H game between Uruguay and South Korea ends 0-0!

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Uruguay and South Korea drew 0-0 in their opening Group H match on Thursday. At the Education City Stadium, Federico Valverde of Uruguay made the game’s first significant attempt in the 18th minute, but his shot went over the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Darwin Nunez also couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. As a result of a counterattack in the 26th minute, South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu stopped another significant Uruguay attack. The first half ended 0-0 when Diego Godin, the captain of Uruguay, misjudged his header from a corner kick and it hit the left bottom of the crossbar.

In the 63rd minute, Kim Seung-Gyu of Korea stopped Nunez’s attempt to cross from the last line. When Nunez’s long shot narrowly missed the opposition goal in the 80th minute, he missed another good opportunity. In the 89th minute, Valverde attempted a long-range shot that struck the post once more. A minute later, Son Heung-min’s shot was just inches away from the target after Uruguay goalie Rochet made a passing error.