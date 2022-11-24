A limited series on the FTX scandal has been greenlit by Amazon which will be made by AGBO production company

The FTX scandal is the subject of a limited series that Amazon has approved. The production company AGBO, owned by Joe and Anthony Russo, will create it. There will be eight episodes in the series.

FTX was established in 2019 and quickly rose to prominence as one of the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide. After seeing some success, the business crumbled, losing over $2 billion in consumer funds. Federal officials are currently conducting an inquiry.

The pilot episode’s story will be written by David Weil. He will executive produce as well. In addition to Natalie Laine Williams, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes for AGBO are executive producers.

Reportedly, the series will be based on ‘insider reporting’ by a number of journalists who have covered FTX and Bankman-Fried. There are also reports that the Russo brothers who worked on Avengers films are in discussions with several Marvel actors to play some roles in the series.

The Russo brothers declared that ‘this is one of the most blatant scams ever done.’ It touches on a wide range of topics, including politics, academics, tech, crime, sex, drugs and the direction of contemporary finance.

A highly enigmatic character with intricate and maybe lethal motives is at the centre of it all. We need to know the reason.

The show will begin production in 2023.