A new skyscraper in Dubai is all set to be hailed as the world’s tallest residential building

The tallest residential building in the world will soon be welcomed as a new skyscraper in Dubai. According to the developers, this ‘hypertower’ will be taller than the 72-meter building in Manhattan.

The building is referred to as ‘Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences’ and was created through a collaboration between Emirati developer Binghatti and wristwatch Jacob & Co. Both businesses released the building’s plans on Tuesday (Nov. 22), noting that the project’s objective is to ‘break records as one of the tallest residential projects in the world.’

According to a New York Post story, the skyscraper would have 100 stories, which is twice as many as the current record-holder, Manhattan’s Central Park Tower on 57th Street.

The reports claim that the building will also have a ‘elite private club’ with an infinity pool and a large lounge area. As a ‘genuine piece of art that is going to revolutionise the entire history of the real estate sector and deliver a new icon to Dubai’s skyline,’ The Bingahtti Developers described the project.

The building will be located in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai’s business district. Five ‘most exquisite and exclusive’ penthouses will be constructed on the top floor, the developers informed the publication.