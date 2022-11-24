Alia Bhatt reveals their newborn girl’s name! See post

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt announced the name of her newborn daughter and introduced her to the online world by sharing a picture on Instagram. Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, recently welcomed their first child on November 6.

Sharing a picture with the baby girl, Alia wrote on Instagram, ‘The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month, announcing her daughter’s arrival on Instagram. She married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over five years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, their first film together. The couple got married in April this year in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu and in June, Alia announced her pregnancy on her Instagram handle.