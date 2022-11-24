Customs seizes smuggled gold worth around Rs 1 Cr from Kannur airport

Mattannur: The customs on Wednesday seized 1,763 grams of gold worth Rs 1 crore from the Kannur airport. A total of 1,011 grams of gold was seized from two passengers. In addition, 752 grams of gold was found abandoned inside a waste basket in a toilet of the terminal building.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Suhail, a native of Kasaragod and KV Razanaz, a native of Thalassery. Reportedly, a total of 761 grams of gold worth Rs 40 lakh was recovered from Suhail and 250 grams of gold worth Rs 13 lakh was seized from Razanaz.

The gold smuggled in the form of paste was found hidden inside Suhail’s chappal and Razanaz’s pants. The inspection was led by customs duty commissioner CV Jayakant, assistant commissioner EV Sivaraman among others.