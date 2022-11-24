Etihad Airways announces 50% discount on tickets

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has introduced ‘Black Friday sale’ for passengers. Passengers will get 50% discount on flight tickets. The sale is applicable to several destinations across its network, with fares as low as Dh895 to Mumbai and Dh3,995 to New York.

Tickets to Istanbul will cost Dh1,995 in economy class and Dh11,995 in business class. Tickets to Seoul are available for Dh4,995 in economy and Dh16,995 in business class.