FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal to face Ghana today: Details

Doha: EURO winners Portugal will face four-time AFCON champions Ghana at 9.30 pm in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. This is the fourth World Cup appearance for Ghana since 2016. They were absent in the 2018 edition of the event. Ghana have won 7 of their last 8 matches in all competitions.

This will be also the final World Cup for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal have failed to go beyond the last 16 in 4 of their last 5 tournaments.

Possible playing XI:

Portugal: Costa, Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Ghana: Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Sulemana, Kudus, J. Ayew; Williams