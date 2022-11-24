Georgia’s controversial LIFE abortion ban has been reinstated by the state’s Supreme court

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the contentious LIFE abortion ban, which prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. As it reviews an appeal from the state attorney general’s office, the court has put on hold a lower court’s decision to reverse the prohibition.

Not only was the state’s prohibition on abortion upheld, but the abortion industry’s demand for a 24-hour notice period before the ban was reinstated was also denied.

The one-page ruling gave the state’s request to reinstate the prohibition without offering any explanation.

In the judgement, the court said that ‘the state of Georgia’s emergency petition … seeking a stay of the order of the superior court of Fulton county in the above-styled action is hereby granted.’

‘To the extent the state also seeks an ‘administrative stay,’ that motion is dismissed as moot,’ it added.

Barely a week after the Fulton County Superior Court dismissed the so-called LIFE law and pronounced it unconstitutional, it has been revived.

Judge Robert McBurney of the Fulton County Superior Court decided on November 15, that the state ban was unconstitutional.