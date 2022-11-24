DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India successfully carries out training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-3

Nov 24, 2022, 03:39 pm IST

Cuttack: India has carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3. The launch was carried out at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The test was part of routine user training.

Agni-3 is an intermediate-range ballistic missile. It was inducted into service in 2011 as the successor of the Agni-2. Agni-3 is a two-stage ballistic missile and is capable of nuclear delivery. It is designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Agni series of missiles now includes the Agni-1 (700km), Agni-2 (2,000km), Agni-3 (3,000 km), Agni-4 (4,000 km) and Agni-5, The Agni-5 has  longest striking range of 5,000 km.

