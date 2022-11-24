Indian Railways cancels this train for three months

New Delhi: The Northern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of Saryu Yamuna Express connecting Jayanagar and Amritsar Junction for three months. . The decision is taken due to low visibility caused by fog on the route.

The operation of train number 14649/14650 Saryu Express will remain halted from December 1 to February 28, 2023. The express train works on a tri-weekly basis and travels via Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Sonpur, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Ambala, Ludhiana, and reaches Amritsar junction.

Earlier the East Central Railway Zone has cancelled several trains that travel through the Begusarai division due to visibility issues caused by fog.