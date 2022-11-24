SC queries appointment of Arun Goel as election commissioner’s in ‘lightning speed’

Following the Center’s submission of the original file for his appointment to the constitution bench, the Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the ‘lightning speed’ with which the name of Election Commissioner Arun Goel was finalised.

This occurred the day after the top court stated that the Centre should not be afraid to produce the file When asked about the ‘procedure’ by which the former IAS official was chosen as the Election Commissioner last week, the questioner responded, ‘if they were right, as they stated, and that there was no hanky panky.’

A five-judge Constitution Bench, presided over by Justice K M Joseph and made up of Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar, stated on Thursday that the file was cleared within 24 hours and questioned the Centre as to whether there was any ‘tearing urgency’ to do so. The petitions sought reforms in the appointment of Election Commissioners.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani responded when asked how the Law Minister selected the four names to be recommended to the Prime Minister, saying it was done on the basis of a database held by DoPT.