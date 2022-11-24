The oldest cat in the world is Flossie, 26.

To become the oldest living cat in the world, Flossie (26), a pet from south-east London has broken the previous record.

According to Guinness World Records, Flossie, a 26-year-old cat from Orpington, has a human equivalent age of 120 years, making her the oldest cat.

Vicki Green, Flossie’s owner, called her ‘an incredible cat’ who adapted to her new surroundings after being adopted by Cats Protection.

Vicki claimed that despite being deaf and having decreasing eyesight, Flossie is still loving and lively.

‘I was aware right away that Flossie was a unique cat,’ said Ms. Green.

‘But I never thought I’d live with someone who held a Guinness World Record.’

‘When you consider how old she is, she is very lovely and affectionate.’

The Guinness World Records informed, Flossie was living in a colony of cats close to a hospital in Merseyside when two employees decided to help them out by adopting a cat each.

The organisation added that Flossie and the worker, a woman, shared a home for 10 years before the worker passed away. Flossie was then taken in by the worker’s sister, who cared her for 14 years before she too died.

She was finally sent with Ms. Green because it was stated that Ms. Green had knowledge of taking care of old cats.