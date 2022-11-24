There’s a twist to Johnny Depp’s return to the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise!

There is good news for Jack Sparrow enthusiasts. According to several rumours, Johnny Depp would soon make a comeback to play the renowned role on cinema. In the franchise’s fifth and last instalment, ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean,’ Depp last portrayed the well-known figure five years ago.

Depp will now return to his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, which propelled him to fame. But things take a turn. According to reports, the project is a spin-off with the working title ‘A Day At The Sea’. Johnny is set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, and filming is set to begin at the beginning of February at a top-secret location in the UK, according to a source familiar with the project.

The project appears to be in its early stages, and no director has been selected. Disney, the project’s financial backer, is preparing a test shoot, nevertheless, and will start filming shortly. ‘ Those in the know have received a call sheet. The source said, ‘ Bruce Hendricks, who produced the previous three movies, is listed as the project’s Executive Producer.

‘All other information is being kept under lock and key’, according to a concluding statement. Disney wants to keep as much of the project’s details under wraps as they can because it is cloaked in mystery. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ one of Hollywood’s most lucrative series, at one point earned Depp one of the highest-paid performers. His status in the show, however, was in doubt following recent legal disputes with his ex-wife Amber Heard.